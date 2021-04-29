CNBC Pro

Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Roku, eBay, Apple, Walmart, Shopify & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Bank of America reiterated its buy rating on Walmart.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded Apple to neutral from sell.
  • JPMorgan downgraded Cree to underweight from neutral.
  • Susquehanna downgraded eBay to neutral from positive.
  • Roth upgraded Shopify to buy from neutral.
  • Wells Fargo upgraded Discovery to overweight from equal weight.
  • Pivotal upgraded Spotify to buy from hold.
  • Citi upgraded Comerica to buy from neutral.
  • Susquehanna upgraded Shopify to positive from neutral.
  • Bank of America named Yeti a top pick.
  • Wedbush upgraded Roku to outperform from neutral.
A customer enters Comerica Inc. Bank headquarters in Dallas, Texas.
Cooper Neill | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Thursday:

