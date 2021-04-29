Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Roku, eBay, Apple, Walmart, Shopify & more

Key Points
- Bank of America reiterated its buy rating on Walmart.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded Apple to neutral from sell.
- JPMorgan downgraded Cree to underweight from neutral.
- Susquehanna downgraded eBay to neutral from positive.
- Roth upgraded Shopify to buy from neutral.
- Wells Fargo upgraded Discovery to overweight from equal weight.
- Pivotal upgraded Spotify to buy from hold.
- Citi upgraded Comerica to buy from neutral.
- Susquehanna upgraded Shopify to positive from neutral.
- Bank of America named Yeti a top pick.
- Wedbush upgraded Roku to outperform from neutral.
A customer enters Comerica Inc. Bank headquarters in Dallas, Texas.
Cooper Neill | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Thursday: