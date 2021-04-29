Here's what every major analyst said about Apple's blockbuster earnings report

Tim Cook, chief executive officer of Apple Inc., speaks with attendees after an event in Cupertino, California, U.S., on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019.

Apple thumped Wall Street expectations for the quarter, earning several price target hikes from some major analysts and causing some of the more bearish observers to soften their stance.

The consumer tech company beat revenue expectations across the board for the opening months of the year and reported a wider-than-expected gross margin. The company also raised its dividend and authorized an even bigger stock buyback program.

However, on the downside, Apple did not reinstate guidance for the current quarter.

Here's what top analysts had to say after the report.