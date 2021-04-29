You can still tap free money for college — here's how

Paying for college was a problem even before the Covid pandemic.

Now, with families under increased financial strain and a higher education more expensive than ever, some parents of college-bound students have reached a breaking point.

Most have to borrow to pay for much of the cost of their degree. That has already propelled student loan debt past a stunning $1.7 trillion. But there is another way.

Eunice Chon, 18, a first-generation Korean-American student who lives in Macon, Georgia, was determined to find enough scholarships and grants to cover the entire cost of college.

Chon attends Howard High, a Title I school, which means there is a high percentage of low-income students. In fact, at Howard, 99% are considered economically disadvantaged like herself.

"My dad said, 'we can't send you to a school that has any out-of-pocket costs,'" she said.

Unlike a student loan, a scholarship is essentially free money, which means it does not need to be repaid. In addition to the gift aid offered by colleges and universities, there are private many scholarships available, often funded by foundations, corporations and other independent organizations.

Even small awards add up over time. "Every dollar you win is a dollar less you will have to borrow," said higher education expert Mark Kantrowitz.