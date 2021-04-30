Canadian Covid outbreaks challenge Tim Hortons' turnaround and may hide its progress

Canada's worsening wave of Covid-19 cases is putting pressure on Tim Hortons, the country's iconic coffee chain, and that could be hiding some of the progress its turnaround is making.

Parent company Restaurant Brands International is a popular stock among Wall Street analysts. Barclays Capital, for example, selected it as one of its top picks for medium- or long-term investors. Burger King and Popeyes are recovering quickly in the U.S., and a successful turnaround of Tim Hortons would fix the laggard of the portfolio.

So far this year, Restaurant Brand shares have risen 12%, giving the company a market value of $31.8 billion. The stock was up 1% in morning trading after its first-quarter earnings and revenue topped estimates.

Tim Hortons was the only chain in Restaurant Brands' portfolio to report shrinking same-store sales, even as it faced a comparison with double-digit declines from a year earlier. Worldwide, its same-store sales fell 2.3%, and Canadian same-store sales dropped 3.3%. Tim Hortons' declining systemwide sales dragged down Restaurant Brands' organic revenue, which was negative compared with a year earlier. Typically, Tim Hortons contributes about 60% of Restaurant Brands' total revenue.

Restaurant Brands CEO Jose Cil said that there was "no doubt" that the biggest factor affecting the coffee chain's performance was the restrictions on mobility in Canada.

"Americans are experiencing a very different path out of Covid than Canadians," Cil said.