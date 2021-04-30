Darktrace shares surge 43% in London IPO as investors shrug off Deliveroo flop

A Darktrace cybersecurity software demonstration shows how a global problem can start with just one employee's work station.

LONDON — British cybersecurity start-up Darktrace saw its shares surge as much as 43% in its London debut Friday, as investors looked past Deliveroo's lackluster listing.

Darktrace priced its shares at 250p Friday morning, valuing the company at £1.7 billion ($2.4 billion).

Darktrace shares started trading in conditional dealings under the ticker "DARK" Friday morning. At about 8:15 a.m. London time, Darktrace shares climbed 43% to more than 358p.

The stock eased to about 343p later in the morning, still up 37%.

Darktrace said its offering would comprise around 66 million shares — or about 9.6% of Darktrace's issued share capital — and raise a total of £165.1 million. Of that, £143.4 million will go to the company, while £21.7 million will go to existing shareholders. The company has said a further 9.9 million shares will be sold if demand proves higher than expected.