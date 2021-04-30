CNBC Pro

Goldman says one country's stock market could pop 16% as the global economy hits 'peak momentum'

Eustance Huang@EustanceHuang
Share
VIDEO2:5502:55
Goldman Sachs is 'very bullish' on this North Asian market
Squawk Box

The global economy is at "peak momentum" now and in the next quarter — in terms of accelerating quarterly growth, according to Goldman Sachs' Timothy Moe.

That strong growth will likely be a "very constructive backdrop" for earnings, Moe, co-head of Asia macro research and chief Asia-Pacific equity strategist at Goldman, told CNBC on Thursday.

"Overall, we're looking this year at very significant — both U.S. and global — economic growth," he said.

Here's one Asian market that could see a 16% rise due to the "significant lift" for the world economy, according to Goldman Sachs.

More In Pro Insight

CNBC ProInflation – feared by investors – is showing in earnings. Here’s why it can be good news
Patti Domm
CNBC ProFed Chair Powell gives stocks the all-clear to keep moving higher
Patti Domm
CNBC ProGoldman sees flaws with bitcoin, says it’s too early to say it will replace gold
Jesse Pound
Read More