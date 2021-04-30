Goldman says one country's stock market could pop 16% as the global economy hits 'peak momentum'

The global economy is at "peak momentum" now and in the next quarter — in terms of accelerating quarterly growth, according to Goldman Sachs' Timothy Moe.

That strong growth will likely be a "very constructive backdrop" for earnings, Moe, co-head of Asia macro research and chief Asia-Pacific equity strategist at Goldman, told CNBC on Thursday.

"Overall, we're looking this year at very significant — both U.S. and global — economic growth," he said.

Here's one Asian market that could see a 16% rise due to the "significant lift" for the world economy, according to Goldman Sachs.