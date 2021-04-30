CNBC Pro

These companies reporting earnings next week usually beat expectations and see their stocks rise

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
Udi Mokady, CEO of CyberArk.
Adam Jeffery | CNBC

Corporate America is beating Wall Street earnings expectations at a remarkable rate this quarter, and history shows that next week has several companies who can help to continue the trend.

This past week saw big beats from some of the megacap tech stocks, including Apple and Amazon. Next week's slate includes reports from many smaller software and information technology names.

The companies on the list below beat earnings at least 90% of the time and have an average next-trading-day jump of at least 1%, according to Bespoke Investment Group. The names on the list all have at least 20 quarters of results in the Bespoke dataset.

