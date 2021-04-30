Top analyst Mayo hikes JPMorgan price target, calls bank a 'Goliath on steroids'

A person on a scooter rides past a JPMorgan Chase & Co. bank branch in New York, U.S., on Thursday, June 11, 2020.

JPMorgan Chase is well-positioned to take full advantage of an improving U.S. and global economy, Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo said in a note on Friday.

Mayo hiked his price target for the bank stock on Friday, calling JPMorgan a "goliath on steroids." Mayo is the top Wall Street analyst covering large cap banks, according to Institutional Investor.