U.S. to restrict travel from India effective May 4 amid massive Covid surge

People wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) carry the body of a person who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), during a mass cremation, at a crematorium in New Delhi, India April 26, 2021.

The Biden administration will restrict travel from India as that country grapples with a gigantic surge in coronavirus cases, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday.

The policy will take effect Tuesday, May 4, Psaki said in a statement. The administration made the decision on the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Psaki said.

The State Department declined to comment on the reported travel restrictions, referring a reporter's question to the White House.

While Covid infections and deaths have been on the decline in the U.S. as millions of Americans get vaccinated each day, India is in the grip of an unprecedented surge in cases.

India reported a record daily death toll from Covid on Wednesday. The country has reported more than 300,000 new cases each day for more than a week.

