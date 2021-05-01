Berkshire Hathaway’s annual meeting live updates: Follow Warren Buffett's best comments here

Buffett is addressing his newsmaking sale of airlines, which he revealed at last year's meeting. The airline stocks subsequently rallied following his sale and critics said it was a bad move by the legendary investor even though the long-term outlook for airlines, especially business travel, is still shaky. The government helped provide support to airlines in the pandemic and Buffett said he had no problem with that move and said the fact that he wasn't a large shareholder in the industry may have made it more palatable for the government to help it.

"An industry that was really selling for less than $100 billion lost a significant amount of money, they lost prospective earnings power...international travel's not come back...I do not consider it a great moment in Berkshire's history but also we've got more net worth than any company in the United States...I think the airline business has done better because we sold and I wish them well but I still wouldn't want to buy the airline business."

-John Melloy