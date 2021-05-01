LIVE UPDATES
Berkshire Hathaway’s annual meeting live updates: Follow Warren Buffett's best comments here
Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholder meeting kicked off at 1:30 p.m. ET. Warren Buffett and his long-time business partner Charlie Munger are answering questions for three-and-a-half hours. The event is being held virtually without attendees for a second time because of Covid-19. This year, however, the 90-year-old Buffett is taking the meeting to Los Angeles so he can be by the side once again of the 97-year-old Munger. It will be the first time that the annual meeting took place outside of Omaha, Nebraska. They are answering questions from CNBC's Becky Quick. Berkshire's other vice chairmen, Ajit Jain and Greg Abel, are also on hand.
Buffett still doesn't want to own airlines
Buffett is addressing his newsmaking sale of airlines, which he revealed at last year's meeting. The airline stocks subsequently rallied following his sale and critics said it was a bad move by the legendary investor even though the long-term outlook for airlines, especially business travel, is still shaky. The government helped provide support to airlines in the pandemic and Buffett said he had no problem with that move and said the fact that he wasn't a large shareholder in the industry may have made it more palatable for the government to help it.
"An industry that was really selling for less than $100 billion lost a significant amount of money, they lost prospective earnings power...international travel's not come back...I do not consider it a great moment in Berkshire's history but also we've got more net worth than any company in the United States...I think the airline business has done better because we sold and I wish them well but I still wouldn't want to buy the airline business."
-John Melloy
Buffett: There's a lot more to investing than picking a budding industry
Buffett warned newbie investors that picking great companies is more complicated than just selecting a promising industry.
"There's a lot more to picking stocks than figuring out what's going to be a wonderful industry in the future," said Buffett.
Buffett put up a slide of all the auto companies from years go that started with the letter "M;" however, the list was so long it didn't fit on one slide. The "Oracle of Omaha" had to narrow the list to automobile manufactures that started with "Ma" to fit the names on one page.
Buffett said there were about 2,000 companies that entered the auto business in the 1900's because investors and entrepreneurs expected the industry to have an amazing future. In 2009, there were three automakers left and two went bankrupt, said Buffett.
— Maggie Fitzgerald
Buffett says the world can change in drastic ways so invest in index funds
Warren Buffett started his presentation with a list of today's 20 biggest companies in the world and he asked how many of them would still be on the list 30 years from now. These powerhouses include Apple, Saudi Aramco, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.
The "Oracle of Omaha" reminded the audience that none of the top 20 companies from 1989 were on today's list. More than 30 years ago, over half of the largest companies globally were Japanese firms, including banks and industrials. The only U.S. companies on the list were Exxon, GE, Merck, IBM, American Tel & Tel and Philip Morris.
"It tells you that capitalism has worked incredibly well, especially for the capitalists ... The world can change in very, very dramatic ways," Buffett said, adding that the best way to invest is via index funds.
— Yun Li
The annual meeting begins
Warren Buffett begins the meeting with Charlie Munger by his side, along with a box of peanut brittle and some Coca-Cola products. Buffett says that at the start of meeting after introductions and discussing Berkshire's earnings he will have some "lessons" to show the record number of new investors that have entered the market.
-John Melloy
Buffett made big news at last year's meeting with airline sale
Buffett announced at last year's meeting that Berkshire dumped its large stake in the four largest U.S. airlines: American, Delta, Southwest and United, valued at about $4 billion in December 2019, as the sector was reeling from the pandemic with traffic down about 90% from a year earlier.
U.S. carriers lost $35 billion last year and passenger levels fell more than 60% to the fewest travelers since 1984.
But airline stocks have rallied, since Buffett's announcement last year, buoyed by $54 billion in federal payroll support, investor euphoria about Covid-19 vaccines and a bounce back in demand. American, Delta and United are each up more than 80% from a year ago, and Southwest's share price has doubled.
Buffett had eschewed airline investments before returning to the sector in 2016. He told shareholders in a 2007 note that "if a farsighted capitalist had been present at Kitty Hawk, he would have done his successors a huge favor by shooting Orville down."
-Leslie Josephs
Berkshire’s operating earnings jump 20%, buybacks continue
Berkshire Hathaway just released its first-quarter results ahead of the annual meeting. Here's a recap:
- The conglomerate's operating income came in at $7.018 billion in the first quarter, up 20% from $5.871 billion in the same period a year ago as many of its businesses from insurance to railroads recovered from the pandemic damage.
- Warren Buffett bought back another $6.6 billion of Berkshire shares during the first quarter after a record $24.7 billion in buybacks last year in lieu of deal-making. The pace was slightly slower than the fourth quarter where $9 billion in share buybacks were recorded.
- Berkshire's cash pile grew about 5% during the quarter to more than $145.4 billion, just slightly below the record level seen at the end of the third quarter last year.
— Yun Li
What to expect from the annual meeting
Investors have been eagerly waiting to hear from Warren Buffett and Berkshire Vice Chairman Charlie Munger, who missed the 2020 annual meeting due to travel restrictions. There will be a plethora of topics for the duo to discuss during the 3½-hour event.
One of the burning questions shareholders may want an answer on is Buffett's view on the airline industry after he dumped the entire stake worth more than $4 billion last year, missing the stocks' fierce comeback.
Investors will also want to know how Buffett plans to deploy Berkshire's massive cash pile, which stood at more than $145.4 billion. That's near a record despite the company's aggressive buyback program. He basically said a year ago that he hadn't encountered anything attractive, and now that the overall market has become even more expensive, what's his plan going forward?
It will also be a chance for Buffett and Munger to offer their fresh outlook on the market after such an unprecedented year. Investors will be watching for Buffett's thoughts on the market's valuation following a historic rebound from pandemic lows. Meanwhile, they might also weigh in on certain pockets of the market that are displaying speculative behavior, such as cryptocurrencies and SPACs.
Berkshire's succession plan will also be in focus. Ajit Jain and Greg Abel, Berkshire's other vice chairmen, will be on hand to field questions, a move that many believe offers a hint at what leadership will look like after Buffett and Munger.
— Yun Li