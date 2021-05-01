Return-to-office fears: Remote workers worry about falling behind in careers

Last March, as concerns about the coronavirus came into focus, office workers hastily left their cubicles for an indeterminate amount of time and left behind notebooks, computer monitors, desk plants, and mugs of half-drunk coffee. Executives spent the last year doing everything possible to help their employees adapt to the new normal, while a question lurked in the background: would people be able to or want to come back?

The latest CNBC|SurveyMonkey Workforce Survey reveals one key factor pulling workers back to the office even if they might otherwise be more comfortable at home: career advancement.

More than half of workers (52%) expect those at their company who work in-person to have better career opportunities in the future than those who work remotely. New collaboration tools like Zoom, Slack, and Microsoft Teams have made it possible for a dispersed workforce to collaborate on projects and attend meetings in much the same way that they would if they were all in the same building. Yet, there are some aspects of work that aren't easily scaled digitally.

Despite all the advances in technology, working remotely is clearly perceived to be a drag on career growth: just 15% of workers say they think remote employees at their company will have better career opportunities than those who work in-person. Another 31% say remote and in-person workers will have equivalent career opportunities.

Younger workers typically prioritize opportunities for career growth over other factors that comprise job satisfaction. In previous iterations of the CNBC|SurveyMonkey Workforce Survey fielded in 2019, 23% of workers age 18-34 said "having opportunities to advance" was the most important factor in their overall happiness at work, compared with 14% among workers age 35-54 and 6% among workers age 55 and over.

In these latest survey results, fielded among 8,233 employed adults across the U.S. from April 8-18, these same younger workers are more likely than others to want to work from the office more often. Among those still working remotely, fewer people aged 18-34 say they expect to be working fully from home six months from now, and more expect to be working fully from their office or workplace or working mostly from their office or workplace.