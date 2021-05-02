CNBC Pro

These companies wowed investors with their earnings, and analysts say buy them now

Michael Bloom
Share
Jim Koch, co-founder and chairman of the Boston Beer Company
Source: The Boston Beer Company

Companies are rolling out strong earnings this season, and Wall Street analysts say that could translate to big returns for investors.

These stocks are likely heading higher, and shareholders should add them to their portfolio, analysts say.

Of the S&P 500 companies that have reported so far, 86% topped Wall Street's estimates by an aggregated 23%, according to Credit Suisse.

CNBC Pro combed through some of the top Wall Street research for stocks analysts say to buy during earnings season.

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProHere are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Under Armour, Amazon, Micron, Domino's & more
Michael Bloom
CNBC ProHere's what every major analyst said about Amazon's earnings report
Jesse Pound
CNBC ProGuggenheim initiates DraftKings coverage at buy, says stock could jump 30% as online sports betting grows
Jesse Pound
Read More