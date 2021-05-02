This 26-year-old woman is on track to make $1 million this year. Here are her 4 steps to becoming financially independent

Taking risks can feel a lot easier if you have a safety net.

For Tori Dunlap, founder of the woman-focused financial education company Her First 100K, that security came in the form of $100,000.

Dunlap, 26, landed an entry-level marketing job after graduating college and soon learned that the corporate grind wasn't for her.

She started a blog and set a goal of saving $100,000 by the time she turned 25. Her following grew along with her savings, and the entrepreneur hit her target shortly after her 25th birthday.

Then Dunlap decided to quit her job and focus on Her First 100K full time. She now has nearly 1 million followers on Tik Tok and has helped thousands of women turn around their finances.

In March, Her First 100K cleared over $100,000 in profit, Dunlap said.

Check out this video to learn the four steps the entrepreneur suggests everyone should take to build a safety net of their own.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.