Watch live: John Legend speaks at Duke University graduation ceremony

Multi-platinum selling singer, actor, producer and philanthropist John Legend will deliver Duke University's undergraduate commencement address on Sunday, May 2. He will also receive an honorary degree.

In 2018, Legend became the first Black man to achieve the coveted "EGOT" status after having earned Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards. He is also a vocal criminal justice reform activist.

"We are thrilled to have John Legend serve as our speaker at undergraduate commencement — and to have such an extraordinary group of honorary degree recipients, each of whom have made transformational contributions to our understanding of the world," said Vincent Price, president of Duke University, in a statement. "I know that their example will excite and inspire our graduates, and I look forward to welcoming them on May 2."

