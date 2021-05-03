INGAPORE — Stocks in Australia looked set to slip at the open, with a muted trading day expected ahead in Asia-Pacific as major markets in China and Japan are closed for holidays.

Futures pointed to a lower open for Australian stocks. The SPI futures contract sat at 6,995, as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 7,025.80.

Investors in Asia-Pacific will continue monitoring the Covid situation in India as the country continues to battle a deadly second wave of infections. Over the weekend, more than 400,000 daily new cases were registered for the first time.

Markets in China, Japan and Thailand are closed on Monday for holidays.