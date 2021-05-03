Barclays upgrades the oilfield sector stocks, including Halliburton and Baker Hughes

A Halliburton oil well fielder works on a well head at a fracking rig site January 27, 2016 near Stillwater, Oklahoma.

The economy is entering the right time in the economic cycle for investors to bet on oilfield services and equipment stocks like Halliburton and Baker Hughes, Barclays said in a note to clients.

Analyst J. David Anderson upgraded the industry's rating to positive on Monday and also hiked estimates and ratings on many of the biggest names in the space. Anderson wrote that the group was entering a strong multi-year period.