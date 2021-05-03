CNBC Pro

Billionaire investor Gabelli is avoiding cash, says SPACs have 'silver lining'

Thomas Franck@tomwfranck
Share
Mario Gabelli, Gabelli Asset Management Company Investors
Scott Mlyn | CNBC

Value investor Mario Gabelli, founder and CEO of Gamco Investors, said Monday that he's expecting a robust year for the U.S. economy between the Covid-19 vaccine rollout and a deluge of government stimulus.

Gabelli also shared his views on special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, after Berkshire Hathaway executives Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger panned the take-public firms over the weekend.

With inflation expected to rise, and companies set to embark on deferred capital projects, the billionaire made it clear he won't be sitting on the sidelines.

"I'm not going to keep money in cash," said Gabelli.

More In Follow the Pros

CNBC ProCathie Wood's Ark Invest funds bought over 1.3 million shares of Twitter amid the stock's sell-off
Jesse Pound31 min ago
CNBC ProWarren Buffett has most of Berkshire's portfolio tied up in just 4 stocks. Here's what they are
Jesse Pound
CNBC ProBlackRock's Rick Rieder on the Fed's next move and how he's investing around it
Patti Domm
Read More