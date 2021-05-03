Clorox is 'dead money at best,' Wells Fargo says in double downgrade

Clorox Disinfecting Wipes canisters move along a conveyor belt at the company's manufacturing facility in Forest Park, Georgia, on Wednesday March 10, 2021.

There is not much reason for optimism that the recent downturn for Clorox will reverse any time soon, Wells Fargo said Monday in a rare double downgrade.

The cleaning products company saw a surge in demand at the start of the pandemic, but its shares have dropped nearly 30% since the end of July and its most recent earnings report saw adjusted earnings per share fall 14% year over year.

Wells Fargo analyst Chris Carey dropped Clorox all the way to underweight from overweight, saying in a note to clients that the stock was "dead money at best, with downside, in our view."