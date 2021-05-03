2 in 5 American adults fully vaccinated as daily average of new Covid cases falls below 50,000

A healthcare vaccinates a woman with the Covid-19 vaccine on April 30, 2021,as the Pasadena Public Library hosts a mobile vaccine clinic set up by the Harris County Public Health, in Pasadena, Texas. Cecile Clocheret | AFP | Getty Images

About 2 in 5 American adults are now fully vaccinated for Covid-19, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows, as the rate of new coronavirus infections continues to decline. The U.S. is averaging 2.4 million reported vaccinations per day over the past week, down from a high point of 3.4 million daily shots on April 13. The rate of new infections is also declining. The country is reporting an average of 49,000 cases per day, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, down from more than 70,000 just a few weeks ago. U.S. vaccine shots administered About 2.1 million vaccines were reported given Sunday, bringing the seven-day average to 2.4 million per day.

Meeting demand for shots is no longer the main challenge in many places, as states confront vaccine access and hesitancy barriers in their populations. Seventeen states have reported a decrease in shots given for three weeks in a row or more, according to a CNBC analysis of CDC data. U.S. share of the population vaccinated Nearly 45% of Americans have received at least one dose of a vaccine, and 32% are fully vaccinated.

Of those aged 18 and older, 56% are at least partially vaccinated and 40% are fully vaccinated. "We're not going to get everyone vaccinated," former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Monday. "If we can get two-thirds of the population vaccinated or a little bit better than that, that's going to be a pretty good level of protection," he said. U.S. Covid cases The rate of new infections has fallen to the lowest level in months, according to Hopkins data. Over the weekend, the U.S. seven-day average of daily new cases fell below 50,000 for the first time since October.

Daily new cases have fallen by 5% or more in 22 states and the District of Columbia over the past week. New hospital admissions of Covid patients are also declining, CDC data shows. Elsewhere, Covid outbreaks are reaching new heights. India accounts for one in every three new coronavirus cases globally, according to the World Health Organization, with nearly 7 million cases reported in April. U.S. Covid deaths The U.S. is reporting an average of 683 Covid deaths per day, according to Hopkins data.