How Biden’s real estate tax plan may hit smaller property investors

Real estate investors may soon pay more taxes on high-dollar transactions.

President Joe Biden is asking for higher taxes on real estate transactions with gains of more than $500,000. The tax plan aims to help cover the $1.8 trillion American Families Plan, which pumps money into child care, paid family leave and education programs.

However, financial experts say the tax hike may also put a strain on smaller investors.

The strategy on the chopping block — so-called like-kind or 1031 exchanges — allows investors to defer paying taxes on real estate by rolling profits into their next property.

More from Personal Finance:

How Biden's capital gains proposal may hit middle-class home sellers

Biden's inherited real estate tax may impact more people than just the wealthy

Biden promises no new taxes salaries under $400,000. Experts have doubts

"You don't have to take a haircut for Uncle Sam's share every time you move from one investment to another," said Michael Repak, vice president and senior estate planner at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia.

Currently, investors can use 1031 exchanges to buy and sell tax-deferred real estate throughout life. If the investor holds the property until death, they can pass it on to heirs tax-free.

"This has been a great way for real estate investors to make money," said Matt Berquist, a Jacksonville, Florida-based certified financial planner and managing director at Intrepid Capital Management.

The congressional Joint Committee on Taxation estimated that 1031 exchanges may save investors $41.4 billion in taxes from 2020 to 2024.