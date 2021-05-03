The IRS has sent out 5 million 'plus-up' stimulus payments so far. Others may be delayed

As the IRS wraps up sending out the third round of stimulus payments to eligible American households, it will continue to disburse the supplemental, "plus-up" payments, as the agency is calling them, in the weeks and months to come.

Plus-up payments are being sent to taxpayers who received their third stimulus check based on 2019 income, but qualify for more money based on their recently processed 2020 returns.

Approximately 5 million plus-up payments have been sent since April 1, worth an estimated $11 billion, the IRS confirmed to CNBC Make on Monday. The agency will continue to send out the payments in weekly batches as it receives and processes 2020 tax returns; it did not provide CNBC Make It with a more specific timeline.

As with the normal stimulus payments, taxpayers who file an e-return and receive their refund via direct deposit have gotten the plus-up payments more quickly than those filing paper returns.