Jim Cramer says these outdoor plays are a buy as the economy reopens

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday investors should look at stocks exposed to outdoor activities such as camping and boating as the economy reopens.

"As the pandemic winds down, I think the great outdoors theme has more legs than you realize," the "Mad Money" host said. "It could be a huge summer, even bigger than last summer, which means that any of these stocks could have legs, especially because so many of the big institutional investors have moved away from them."

Below are the takeaways from Cramer's recommendations:

Brunswick: "While the stock made a new all-time high today, it simply doesn't reflect the incredible numbers we saw last week," Cramer said. "This high-quality outdoor activity stock sells for less than 13-times next year's numbers. I find that ridiculously cheap"

LCI Industries: "Lippert sells … for just 15 times next year's earnings estimates, solid 2% yield, so if the stock sells off tomorrow, you might want to dig deeper into the quarter and use that weakness as a buying opportunity if you like what you see," he said.

Thor Industries and Winnebago Industries: "They moved so much merchandise last spring and summer that supplies are incredibly tight and that's allowing them to make a fortune in this environment," he said. "Thor is [selling] at 14-times earnings, Winnebago at 11-times earnings. Thor gets that higher multiple because it's best of breed, but they both work here."

Camping World: "I think this one's a terrific regional-to-national growth story, and only sells at 9-times earnings," the host said. "If you can get it at a discount after the quarter, I think you pounce."

Airbnb: "This is a fabulous way to play the coming travel boom, and that includes people renting homes in remote areas so they can enjoy nature," Cramer said. "I'm waiting for the looming expiration of the lockup on insider sales, something that could hammer the stock and maybe could give you a terrific buying opportunity."

Other picks include Newell Brands, Yeti, Vista Outdoor, Callaway Golf, Acushnet and Pool Corp.