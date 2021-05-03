Microsoft is rolling out a new default font to 1.2 billion Office users after 14 years — and the designer of the old one is surprised

On Thursday, Microsoft announced a change coming soon to some of its most visible software. It will choose a new default font for its Office applications, such as Word and Excel. And that means people will no longer be seeing so much of the font that's held the default spot since 2007 — a sans-serif font called Calibri.

The change is another indication that this is not the old Microsoft. Since the measured Satya Nadella replaced the loud and proud Steve Ballmer as CEO in 2014, Microsoft has become easier for partners to work with, has strategically embraced third-party platforms instead of stubbornly ignoring them and has morphed into a formidable contender in the ever-expanding cloud computing business. Arguably a change to the look of Microsoft software is in order.

But Lucas de Groot, known professionally as Luc(as) de Groot, the Dutch type designer behind Calibri, was caught by surprise.

"I had not expected it to kind of be replaced already," he said during a video interview from his home in Berlin.

He said he did not expect to be consulted about the decision and that he's glad Microsoft invests in new fonts to make its software more valuable. He figured the choice to change was more about keeping up with contemporary style trends than about improving the legibility of Calibri.

De Groot began working on Calibri in 2002. An intermediary had asked him to come up with a proposal for a monospace typeface for an unnamed client. He was not informed that the client had also sought proposals from other people. He was also asked to come up with a sans serif font, and so he sent off some sketches for Calibri in addition to the monospace work.

The client turned out to be Microsoft, which accepted both of his proposals, and in 2003 de Groot traveled to Microsoft headquarters in Redmond, Washington, to meet with designers, advisors and members of the company's typography team.

At the meeting, de Groot said, he argued that the company should include old-style figures — characters with varying heights — to help with reading, and Microsoft employees agreed.