Some couples may face a ‘marriage penalty’ under Biden's tax plan

But the plan may wind up penalizing some higher-earning married couples.

President Joe Biden wants to raise taxes on single filers likely with income over $452,700 and couples earning more than $509,300.

The wealthiest Americans may soon face a slew of tax hikes.

"It's not the first time we've seen a marriage penalty," said Sabina Smailhodzic Lewis, certified financial planner and co-owner at Avant-Garde Wealth in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

The so-called "marriage penalty" happens when couples pay more taxes together than individually. Couples earning similar incomes are more likely to be affected, according to the Tax Policy Center.

"There's a certain level that our government officials think is enough income per person or household," Smailhodzic Lewis said.

Currently, the tax code separates single and married filers, with a top rate of 37% for individuals earning over $523,600 and couples making more than $628,300.

Biden wants to increase the highest tax rate to 39.6%, impacting the "top 1%," according to the White House plan outlined Wednesday.

The proposal may still affect individuals making less than $400,000, however.

For example, let's say each person makes $260,000. Under Biden's plan, those couples may pay higher taxes filing together than on their own.