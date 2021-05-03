Stacey Abrams to 2021 graduates: 'Do not allow false logic to limit your expectations of success'

Voting rights activist and politician Stacey Abrams knows that "stumbles and defeats are inevitable" in life. But, in a virtual commencement speech to 2021 graduates at Teachers College, Columbia University, she urged young leaders to understand that despite these stumbles "what you want can be made real" if you don't give up.

"I know what I'm talking about because in 2018 I ran for governor of Georgia and I lost," said Abrams, who was awarded the Teachers College President's Medal of Excellence award during the April 29 ceremony. "In the aftermath, I allowed myself to acknowledge my anger and sadness, but I knew that I could not stay in that place."

Instead Abrams, who was Georgia's first Black female gubernatorial candidate, started an organization called Fair Fight to help address voter suppression. Through her organization, Abrams worked to ensure that eligible voters across the country, and particularly in Georgia, were registered to vote and were educated on their voting rights.

It is estimated that more than 800,000 new people registered to vote in Georgia between 2018 and 2020 as a result of her efforts, with Abrams telling NPR that 45% of those new voters were under 30 and 49% were people of color.