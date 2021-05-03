What to watch today: 'Sell in May, go away' is not materializing on first trading day

Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.a) Charlie Munger, 97, inadvertently revealed who would succeed Warren Buffett as CEO. CNBC confirms it would be Vice Chairman Greg Abel. "If, heaven forbid, anything happened to Greg tonight then it would be [Vice Chairman Ajit Jain]," Buffett, 90, told CNBC's Becky Quick after this weekend's annual Berkshire shareholders meeting.



Robinhood is promoting gambling-like behavior in the stock market, Buffett said at the Berkshire annual meeting. Robinhood has "become a very significant part of the casino aspect, the casino group, that has joined into the stock market in the last year or year and a half," Buffett said, adding he was unhappy, for example, to learn how much short-term option activity there was in Apple.



Munger's disdain for bitcoin has only intensified as the digital asset mounted a record run this year. "Of course I hate the bitcoin success," he said during a Q&A session at Berkshire's meeting. "I don't welcome a currency that's so useful to kidnappers and extortionists," Munger added, saying the "whole damn development is disgusting."



* Here’s a full recap of the best moments from Berkshire's meeting (CNBC)

Apple (AAPL) faces the start of one of its most serious legal threats in recent years. A federal court case, going to trial Monday, was brought by Epic Games, maker of Fortnite. Privately held Epic charges that the $2.2 trillion market cap Apple has transformed its App Store into an illegal monopoly. Apple denies Epic's claims. (AP)

Verizon (VZ) will sell its media group to private equity firm Apollo Global Management (APO) for $5 billion, the companies announced Monday. The sale allows Verizon to offload properties from the former internet empires of AOL and Yahoo. Verizon will keep a 10% stake in the assets, which will be rebranded to just Yahoo. (CNBC)

Palantir (PLTR) hired its first U.S. government chief medical officer from IBM (IBM) as the data analytics company doubles down on its life sciences business. In his new role, Dr. Bill Kassler wants to help put Palantir's technology in the hands of researchers who can use it to make smart decisions in the next pandemic. (CNBC)

Moderna (MRNA) shares jumped 2.9% in the premarket after the U.S. drug maker struck a deal to provide 500 million Covid-19 vaccine doses to low- and middle-income countries through a United Nations-backed program. (Reuters)

India's second wave of Covid infections shows no signs of slowing down. The World Health Organization estimates that one in every three new coronavirus cases globally is being reported in India, which began May by reporting more than 400,000 new cases. (CNBC)



* U.S. to discuss wider Covid vaccine licensing as India calls to waive patent protections (CNBC)

The White House wants to see counteroffers to President Joe Biden's $2.25 trillion infrastructure plan by the middle of this month, and if progress isn't being made by Memorial Day, officials will reassess their strategy of trying to build bipartisan support, according to a person familiar with the negotiations. (NBC News)