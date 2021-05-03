When Warren Buffett eventually is no longer Berkshire Hathaway CEO, Greg Abel will succeed him

For the millions of people who tuned into the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting, careful viewers were rewarded with an unexpected bit of news: who will be the next CEO of the company.

In response to a question on Saturday about whether the company would eventually be too complex to manage, Berkshire Vice Chairman Charlie Munger made a comment that, on the surface at least, wasn't all that surprising.

"Greg will keep the culture," the 97-year-old Munger said simply, explaining that the company's decentralized nature would outlast him and Warren Buffett.

But that was enough to clue in some Berkshire watchers, who have been wondering about succession plans at the conglomerate once 90-year-old Chairman and CEO Buffett is no longer in charge. To many, it signaled the top job will go to Vice Chairman Greg Abel, who runs all of the noninsurance operations.

The impression was an accurate one, CNBC can confirm.

"The directors are in agreement that if something were to happen to me tonight, it would be Greg who'd take over tomorrow morning," Buffett said. He praised Abel and Vice Chairman Ajit Jain, who runs all of Berkshire's insurance operations.