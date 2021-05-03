What you need to know about Greg Abel — Warren Buffett’s successor at Berkshire Hathaway

Warren Buffett finally has an official successor at Berkshire Hathaway.

On Monday, the 90-year-old investing icon put to rest years of speculation over who would eventually take the reins from him at Berkshire when he confirmed that Gregory Abel, 59, currently a vice chairman of the $640 billion company, is next in line to be its CEO.

"The directors are in agreement that if something were to happen to me tonight, it would be Greg who'd take over tomorrow morning," Buffett told CNBC on Monday.

So who is Greg Abel? Here are a few things to know about the person who is first in line to replace the Oracle of Omaha at Berkshire: