Petition calling on Biden to cancel student debt gets more than 1 million signatures

Every day, Austin Hossfeld types the same words into Google: "Biden" and "student loans."

"A lot of the times, it's the same articles," Austin, 26, said. "I re-read them.

"At night, I talk to my wife about it."

Like so many other Americans, the Carroll, Ohio, resident is eager for any new information on what President Joe Biden will decide to do, if anything, about the country's $1.7 trillion outstanding student loan balance. Recently, Hossfeld's online searching led him to a Change.org petition calling on the president to cancel all of that debt.

He signed it. So have more than 1 million other people.

"It's a no-brainer to help the lives of millions of people," he said.

On the campaign trail, Biden said he supported forgiving $10,000 in student loans for all borrowers, but more recently he has asked his Education secretary to prepare a memo on his legal authority to wipe out as much as $50,000 each for all. That's after he faced mounting pressure from other Democrats, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, from Massachusetts, to go further.

Increasingly, borrowers are also among those demanding forgiveness from the president.

Erin O'Brien, an associate professor of political science at the University of Massachusetts Boston, said the petition is likely to catch eyes in the White House.