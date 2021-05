A contractor working for Amazon.com cleans a delivery truck in Richmond, California, U.S., on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020.

Researchers at JPMorgan swapped out one tech giant for another in the Wall Street bank's updated focus list.

The firm publishes a focus list every month of the top ideas in its coverage universe.

The names on the list all have overweight ratings from JPMorgan analysts and can be classified as near-term, growth or value plays.