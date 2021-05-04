Australia stocks set to dip ahead of RBA rate decision

SINGAPORE — Stocks in Australia looked set to dip at the Tuesday open, with major markets in Japan and China still closed for holidays.

Futures pointed to a lower open for Australian stocks. The SPI futures contract sat at 7,018, against the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 7,028.80.

Looking ahead, the Reserve Bank of Australia is set to announce its interest rate decision at 12:30 p.m. HK/SIN. Australia's trade data for March is slated to be released at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN.

Investors will continue to monitor the Covid-19 situation in India as it shows little signs of slowing down. The World Health Organization said last week that one in every three new coronavirus cases globally is being reported in India.

Markets in China, Japan and Thailand are closed on Tuesday for holidays.