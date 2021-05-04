Elizabeth Holmes back in court for first time in 15 months, putting Silicon Valley culture under scrutiny

Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes outside a hearing in her criminal fraud trial on May 4, 2021.

A pregnant Elizabeth Holmes appeared in court for the first time in 15 months for three days of hearings that will set the stage for her criminal fraud trial.

At Tuesday's session in the San Jose federal courthouse, Judge Edward Davila allowed only Holmes, her defense attorneys and the prosecution inside. As Holmes walked into the courthouse she refused to answer questions from CNBC's Scott Cohn.

The hearing, which lasted more than seven hours, featured both sides sparring over critical motions that will determine what evidence the jury hears, including how the culture of Silicon Valley might have influenced Holmes' behavior as CEO of Theranos. The company shut down in 2018 after a Wall Street Journal investigation exposed unproven technology and dubious business practices.

"Silicon Valley exaggeration occurs, there's going to be natural discussion of start-up companies and how they operate," said Davila. He ruled the defense won't be able to categorize her as having been unfairly singled out.

Prosecutors warned the judge about giving Holmes too much room to argue her actions were no different than any other start-up's.

"I want to caution against what the defense is painting with a very broad brush when they say trade secret practices at Theranos," said Jeff Schenk, an assistant U.S. attorney.