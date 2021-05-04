European markets head for mixed open following the global trend

European stocks are expected to open in flat-to-lower territory on Tuesday, following similarly mixed sentiment elsewhere.

London's FTSE is seen opening 3 points lower at 6,973, Germany's DAX down 34 points at 15,202, France's CAC 40 down 18 points at 6,290 and Italy's FTSE MIB 41 points lower at 24,379, according to IG.

The broadly negative start to the trading session expected for Europe follows a similar pattern in the U.S. and Asia Pacific, where stocks were mixed in Tuesday morning trade with major markets in Japan and China still closed for holidays.

Meanwhile, U.S. stock futures were flat in overnight trading on Monday after a strong start to May as investors piled into shares that would benefit the most from an economic reopening.