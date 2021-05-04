Insana: Yellen is right to hint that higher rates are on the horizon

Former Federal Reserve Board Chairwoman Janet Yellen discusses monetary policy and the economic outlook at Stanford University on January 19, 2017.

When was the last time you heard a U.S. Treasury secretary essentially suggest the Federal Reserve may need to raise interest rates … even modestly?

Yeah, neither have I!

But it appears that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, herself the most recent former chair of the Federal Reserve, did just that.

Only G. William Miller, in the Jimmy Carter years, served briefly as both Fed chair and then Treasury secretary, albeit briefly and relatively unsuccessfully. And I don't recall him doing that as an inflation super-cycle took hold in the late 1970s.

Yellen, in this latest chapter of inflation history though, may well be right.

With fiscal relief and stimulus approaching $7 trillion, or over 30% of current GDP, it might be best not to have fiscal and monetary policy running flat out for the foreseeable future.

I said as much in a prior commentary. There should be, at least some, dynamic tension between fiscal and monetary policies given that both are historically easy.

The U.S. didn't even spend this percentage of GDP throughout World War II, when government expenditures reached the highest point in U.S. history.