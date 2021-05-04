Investors should buy, not sell, after Tuesday's sell-off, Jim Cramer says

After a tough day of trading on Wall Street, CNBC's Jim Cramer said the market is giving investors an opportunity to find stocks that are excellent buys.

"Even though we had a brutal sell-off today, we're still in one of the greatest second chance markets I've ever seen, as you saw with the industrials between mid-morning and the end of the day," the "Mad Money" host said.

Stocks had a mixed session Tuesday, with the Dow eking out a gain at the close and the S&P 500 falling 0.7%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite pulled back nearly 2%.

"We've seen this happen countless times, people, yet it's very hard for people to remember that you're supposed to buy, not sell, when stocks are collapsing," Cramer said.

Cramer pointed to trading in drug stocks to make a case against selling in the face of a sell-off. Shares of Merck, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly, he noted, bounced after they missed estimates in their quarterly earnings reports last week.

"I think that Eli Lilly, which we own for the charitable trust … represents real value versus the rest of the market," he said. "Lilly makes fortunes and when its stock got crushed on a bad tape, you've got to buy it. Apparently, lots of money managers agree because it ended up rallying today."

Eli Lilly stock closed Tuesday at $188.20 after rising 1.2%. Cramer suggested Eli Lilly's move on Monday to authorize a $5 billion buyback could be a turning point for the stock, which is down more than 11% from late January.