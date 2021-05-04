Life is Good almost filed for bankruptcy last year. Here's what CEO says saved the retailer

Life is Good was on the verge of filing for bankruptcy protection last year, according to its CEO, but the retailer managed to overhaul its business strategy in a matter of weeks to have its best year ever during the Covid pandemic.

"When [Covid] hit, 50% of our business was wholesale ... and that business died in a hurry," Life is Good co-founder and CEO Bert Jacobs said Tuesday during CNBC's Small Business Playbook event.

"We were in a situation where we were facing bankruptcy, and we were facing having to cut at least half of our staff. That's when we said ... let's play offense really hard. Let's produce this stuff to order, and let's see what happens."

Instead of ordering in bulk shirts, pullovers, hats and other accessories that are already printed with logos, slogans and other designs, Life is Good started ordering batches of blank items last year, the CEO explained. Then, monitoring consumer sentiment, it began printing inventory on-demand that had phrases about staying home and quarantining, wearing masks, and other pandemic-related trends.

"We started speaking to whatever was culturally relevant, which at the time was a lot of difficult things, but we tried to keep it light," Jacobs said.