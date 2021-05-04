This Asian American founded a beverage company to help smash stereotypes

"But you are Asian," is a term Jeremy Kim heard a lot growing up.

People say it every time they find out an Asian person doesn't want to be a doctor or isn't good at math, according to Kim, founder of hard seltzer company Nectar.

Kim, along with two co-founders, began producing Nectar in December 2020 after scraping together their last $20,000.

Manufacturing problems quickly ate up their investment and nearly forced them to call it quits.

Then one of their videos went viral on TikTok and changed everything.

The trio uses an ambitious marketing strategy that Kim says he devised to break down Asian stereotypes.

Check out this video to see how the company started and to learn about its unique marketing strategy.

