UBS upgrades Quest Diagnostics, says stock can rise even as Covid testing slows

A Quest Diagnostics requisition form is displayed for a photograph at Perry Memorial Hospital in Princeton, Illinois, U.S..

The market appears to be overly concerned about the impact of falling Covid cases on Quest Diagnostics, and investors should take advantage, according to UBS.

Analyst Kevin Caliendo upgraded the stock to buy from neutral on Tuesday, saying that the industry fundamentals appeared to be at their healthiest point in more than a decade even as the revenue stream from Covid testing wanes.