CNBC Pro

UBS upgrades Quest Diagnostics, says stock can rise even as Covid testing slows

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
Share
A Quest Diagnostics requisition form is displayed for a photograph at Perry Memorial Hospital in Princeton, Illinois, U.S..
Daniel Acker | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The market appears to be overly concerned about the impact of falling Covid cases on Quest Diagnostics, and investors should take advantage, according to UBS.

Analyst Kevin Caliendo upgraded the stock to buy from neutral on Tuesday, saying that the industry fundamentals appeared to be at their healthiest point in more than a decade even as the revenue stream from Covid testing wanes.

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProCredit Suisse upgrades U.S. Steel, says stock can jump 40% amid 'super cycle' for steel
Jesse Pound17 min ago
CNBC ProBaird downgrades Bank of America to neutral, says outperformance has run its course
Jesse Poundan hour ago
CNBC ProJPMorgan initiates Roblox at overweight rating, says video game stock can rally nearly 20%
Jesse Poundan hour ago
Read More