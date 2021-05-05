CNBC Pro

Baird initiates Nvidia at overweight, says stock can rise nearly 40%

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
Share
Nvidia headquarters in Santa Clara, California, on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021.
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Nvidia's early lead in artificial intelligence makes its stock appear dramatically undervalued by the market, according to investment firm Baird.

Analyst Tristan Gerra initiated coverage of the tech company on Tuesday evening with an overweight rating, saying in a note to clients that Nvidia would prove to be a dominant player in "the most transformational technology of our era."

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProUnder Armour upgraded by UBS and Barclays after earnings beat with both firms predicting big gains
Jesse Poundan hour ago
CNBC ProBernstein picks the 'quality' China stocks to buy as Asia markets rally
Lucy Handley5 hours ago
CNBC ProThese are JPMorgan’s top stock picks for May
Jesse Pound
Read More