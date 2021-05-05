Parents are sacrificing their own financial wellness to support their adult children, survey finds

Oliver Rossi | DigitalVision | Getty Images

Many American parents are financially supporting their adult children at the expense of their own financial wellness. Almost half, or 45%, of parents with adult offspring have given their children money during the coronavirus pandemic and of those 79% said the funds would have otherwise gone towards their own personal finances, a survey from CreditCards.com found. It wasn't just chump change, either. Those with an annual household income of less than $40,000 gave an average of $1,403, while those with a household income of $40,000 to $80,000 gave $2,170 on average. Parents who had an annual household income of more than $80,000 gave their kids an average $8,530. "This is holding them back from paying off their own credit card debt," said Ted Rossman, senior industry analyst at CreditCards.com. "It is impacting their ability to save for the future."