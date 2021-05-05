Two Wall Street firms say to buy the dip in Peloton after treadmill recall

Maggie Lu uses a Peloton Tread treadmill during CES 2018 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on January 11, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Peloton shares were under pressure on Wednesday after announcing a recall, but Wall Street firms Baird and Stifel said the sell-off was an overreaction.

The exercise equipment company recalled its Tread and Tread+ treadmills after dozens of injuries and one death were linked to the products. CEO John Foley also apologized for not being more cooperative with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. Peloton's stock was down more than 14% on Wednesday afternoon.

However, some analysts said that the treadmill issues did not present a long-term problem for Peloton.

Baird analyst Jonathan Komp said in a note that concerns about the recall were "overblown" and added a fresh pick designation on the stock. The firm already had an overweight rating on Peloton.