Bernstein picks the 'quality' China stocks to buy as Asia markets rally

Investment firm AllianceBernstein has picked out several Asian stocks that it believes will soon surge in price, betting that a wider market rally in the region will continue.

"The extent and tenure of the value rally this time remains below average levels seen historically leaving further room for upside," its analysts wrote in a research note on Monday. Bernstein's analysts selected stocks they say find a balance between value, cyclicals (which go up and down with the economy), and quality and growth stocks that they think will outperform the market.

The picks include Chinese tech stocks, one of which it considers to be the country's top internet firm.

The list includes: