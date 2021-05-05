Rogue variants and virus 'vortexes' keep Dubai Expo planners on edge

People walk past the official sign marking the Dubai Expo 2020 near the Sustainability Pavilion in Dubai on January 16, 2021. - The six-month world fair, a milestone for the emirate which has splashed out $8.2 billion on the eye-popping venue in the hope of boosting its soft power and resetting the economy, will now open its doors in October 2021. KARIM SAHIB | AFP | Getty Images

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Rogue virus variants, the global vaccine rollout and international travel restrictions are being closely monitored as Expo 2020 Dubai draws close. The in-person mega event, likely the largest ever staged in the Arab world, has cost billions and taken more than a decade to plan. It's now scheduled to go ahead on October 1, a year after it was postponed by the pandemic. "Here in the UAE, we are optimistic, but we are realistic and we are practical," UAE Minister of State and Expo 2020 Dubai Director-General Reem Al Hashimy told CNBC on Tuesday. "We're hopeful in the next five months, we're going to see a better and a stronger overall picture," Al Hashimy said. "We may still end up with vortexes here and there that still remain difficult, but by and large, we're hoping for more of a recovery." More cases of COVID-19 have been reported globally in the past two weeks than during the first six months of the pandemic, even as global vaccinations ramp up. India is grappling with a lethal third wave, and rogue variants of the virus - such as strains first detected in South Africa and the U.K - could still pose a significant risk.

A World Health Organization (WHO) advisory group also said it found "evidence gaps" in how the Sinopharm vaccine, which has been widely rolled out across the UAE, protects against "variants of concern" as well as the duration of its protection, and the need for booster doses. The UAE sits near the top of the global vaccination league tables, and virus cases have stabilized in recent months at roughly 2,000 registered new infections per day. A decision on Sinopharm's WHO emergency use approval is due in the coming days. Organizers still aim to attract 25 million visits to the Expo site, hoping residents and curious pandemic-era travelers will fill the mostly empty car parks and cavernous buildings that cover the expansive Expo site on Dubai's desert fringe. "Across the 182 days, we remain confident that we will be able to attract that number," Al Hashimy said, adding that regular tourists will not need a vaccination to attend, at least for now. "We're trying to do this responsibly, so we have masks and social distancing in place, and everyone gets tested before coming in," she added.

Travel ban watch