Semiconductor shortage hits Ford Bronco SUV, Ranger pickup production

The downtime won't impact Ford's plan to begin delivering the vehicles to dealers this summer, according to a company spokeswoman. Ford previously delayed the vehicle's spring launch due to coronavirus-related problems in its supply chain.

The automaker said it will extend shutdown times at several plants and add two weeks of downtime starting May 17 at its Michigan Assembly plant. The facility currently produces the Ford Ranger midsize pickup and early models of the relaunched Bronco , which was scheduled to start full production this summer.

DETROIT – The Ford Motor confirmed Wednesday another round of production cuts due to the ongoing shortage of semiconductor chips, saying it will impact early production of its highly anticipated Bronco SUV.

Other than Michigan Assembly, Ford said it was adding shutdowns during that two-week timeframe at three other plants in Illinois, Michigan and Missouri. They produce a variety or vehicles ranging from the automaker's Super Duty pickups to Ford Mustang.

The added shutdown times come a week after Ford CEO Jim Farley warned investors that the company expected to lose about 50% of its planned second-quarter production, up from 17% in the first quarter.

Ford now expects problems from the chip shortage to cut about $2.5 billion from its earnings in 2021, the high end of its previous guidance for the year.

Semiconductors are key components in automotive manufacturing, used in infotainment, power steering and braking systems, among other things.

As multiple plants shuttered last year due to Covid, suppliers directed semiconductors away from automakers to other industries, creating a shortage after consumer demand snapped back stronger than expected. The parts can contain several different sizes and types of chips.

Here's a look at the most recent shutdown announcements provided by Ford: