Social Security beneficiaries urged to file tax returns to get missing stimulus checks

If you receive Social Security or Supplemental Security Income benefits and are still waiting on a stimulus check, you should file a tax return as soon as possible in order to get your money, the Social Security Administration said.

The announcement pertains to the first $1,200 and second $600 economic impact payments that were approved by Congress last year. Even if you have no income, you should file a return if you are missing those checks, the Social Security Administration said.

Filing a tax return can also help the IRS process the third $1,400 checks the government is still sending out.

"Most Social Security beneficiaries and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients should have received their [economic impact payments] by now," the Social Security Administration said in its announcement.

Meanwhile, a recovery rebate credit has been added to this year's return — line 30 of Forms 1040 or 1040-SR for seniors — in order to let people claim any missing funds from the first two stimulus checks.

Once a return is processed, that will prompt the IRS to send out those payments, the Social Security Administration said.

As the tax agency processes returns, it is also sending out new $1,400 stimulus checks to anyone it did not previously have on record, as well as "plus-up" payments to anyone who did not receive the full payment to which they are entitled.