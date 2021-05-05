Treasury yields climb ahead of private payroll data

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.605% at 4 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond advanced to 2.278%. Yields move inversely to prices.

U.S. Treasury yields climbed on Wednesday morning, ahead of the release of private payroll data for April.

April's ADP Employment Change data, which tracks the growth of private payrolls, is due to be published at 8:15 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

Economists polled by Dow Jones are expecting 800,000 private jobs added in April, compared to the 517,000 in March, according to ADP. These numbers come ahead of Friday's closely-watched jobs report.

The final Markit purchasing managers' index (PMI) for April is set to be released at 9:45 a.m. ET, followed by the ISM non-manufacturing PMI for last month at 10 a.m. ET.

An auction is due to be held Wednesday for $35 billion of 119-day bills.