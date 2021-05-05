Here are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, Dell, Dave & Buster's, Nvidia & more

Key Points
- JPMorgan upgraded Sealed Air to overweight from neutral.
- UBS upgraded Under Armour to buy from neutral.
- Barclays upgraded Under Armour to overweight from equal weight.
- Oppenheimer reiterated its outperform rating on Shake Shack.
- Wells Fargo reiterated its overweight rating on Home Depot and Lowe's.
- SocGen downgraded Ferrari to hold from buy.
- Piper Sandler reiterated Lyft as a top idea.
- Citi added Dell to the focus list.
- Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips to buy from neutral.
- William Blair named Dave and Buster's to the focus list.
- Baird initiated Nvidia as outperform.
- Bernstein reiterated its market perform rating on Apple.
- Argus downgraded Altria to hold from buy.
- Oppenheimer upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals to outperform from perform.
Ferrari SF90 Stradale
Source: Ferrari
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Wednesday: