Here are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, Dell, Dave & Buster's, Nvidia & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • JPMorgan upgraded Sealed Air to overweight from neutral.
  • UBS upgraded Under Armour to buy from neutral.
  • Barclays upgraded Under Armour to overweight from equal weight.
  • Oppenheimer reiterated its outperform rating on Shake Shack.
  • Wells Fargo reiterated its overweight rating on Home Depot and Lowe's.
  • SocGen downgraded Ferrari to hold from buy.
  • Piper Sandler reiterated Lyft as a top idea.
  • Citi added Dell to the focus list.
  • Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips to buy from neutral.
  • William Blair named Dave and Buster's to the focus list.
  • Baird initiated Nvidia as outperform.
  • Bernstein reiterated its market perform rating on Apple.
  • Argus downgraded Altria to hold from buy.
  • Oppenheimer upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals to outperform from perform.
Ferrari SF90 Stradale
Source: Ferrari

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Wednesday:

