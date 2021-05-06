April jobs expected to top 1 million as consumers boost the economy

Job growth in April could top 1 million, though many positions also may have gone unfilled.

Economists expect to see job creation in each of the next several months of over 1 million, as more Americans are vaccinated and the economy booms. According to Dow Jones, economists expect 1 million jobs were added in April, and the unemployment rate fell to 5.8% from 6% in March.

"We'll get a good number, which is great. It's just so nice to see numbers that are encouraging compared to the gut-wrenching numbers we had a year ago," said Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton.

April is the first month of the second quarter, which is expected to be the peak in terms of growth. The gross domestic product is expected to grow by 10% or greater.

"Mass vaccinations and the easing of business restrictions likely supported rapid job growth in virus-sensitive industries, including leisure and hospitality, retail, and education (public and private)," note economists at Goldman Sachs. They expect job growth of 1.3 million.

The April employment report is also being widely watched in markets because of the Fed's pledge to keep its zero rates policy and other easing measures in place until it believes the jobs market has healed and inflation is picking up. But with increasing concerns about rising inflation, some investors believe a very strong jobs market could be a catalyst for the Fed.

"Just from a markets perspective, I think it would be bad for markets if we saw a string of 1 million jobs numbers," said Luke Tilley, chief economist at Wilmington Trust. "If you continue to get that, it's going to bring us much earlier in terms of the Fed meeting its labor target. That would begin to spook markets."

When the central bank moves off the sidelines, it is expected to first taper back on its $120 billion a month bond-buying program. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has said the central bank is not ready to discuss changing that program, though a number of Fed watchers expect bond tapering later this year or early next year.

Any changes to the bond purchases would be a precursor to an actual rate increase.