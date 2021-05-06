CNBC Pro

Cramer is worried about these vaccine maker stocks amid IP waiver concerns

Kevin Stankiewicz@kevin_stank
Share
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 (left) and Moderna COVID-19 (right) vaccines.
Matic Zorman | Getty Images

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday expressed concerns about the valuation of pharmaceutical companies if the World Trade Organization ultimately waives intellectual property protections for coronavirus vaccines.

The comments came one day after the Biden administration formally announced its support for the WTO taking such action, which proponents say can help expand access to the vaccines in developing countries.

Opponents of waivers say intellectual property protections are not the biggest barrier to increase vaccine availability globally. Some, such as Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, also worry it could create disincentives for the biopharmaceutical industry.

"I'm not sure how I felt about these companies that I thought were ready to kill it. Pfizer, I thought they were going to be great. Moderna, suddenly I have second thoughts about those," Cramer said Thursday morning on CNBC. "There's too many second-thought stories today."

More In CNBC TV Picks

CNBC ProCramer says he likes more stocks now 'than I can ever recall.' Here are some names
Kevin Stankiewicz
CNBC ProFundstrat's Tom Lee says the 'entire energy complex is a buy' as economy roars back
Kevin Stankiewicz
CNBC ProLeon Cooperman says he's not worried about valuations for Big Tech
Jesse Pound
Read More