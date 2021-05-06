Cramer is worried about these vaccine maker stocks amid IP waiver concerns

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday expressed concerns about the valuation of pharmaceutical companies if the World Trade Organization ultimately waives intellectual property protections for coronavirus vaccines.

The comments came one day after the Biden administration formally announced its support for the WTO taking such action, which proponents say can help expand access to the vaccines in developing countries.

Opponents of waivers say intellectual property protections are not the biggest barrier to increase vaccine availability globally. Some, such as Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, also worry it could create disincentives for the biopharmaceutical industry.

"I'm not sure how I felt about these companies that I thought were ready to kill it. Pfizer, I thought they were going to be great. Moderna, suddenly I have second thoughts about those," Cramer said Thursday morning on CNBC. "There's too many second-thought stories today."