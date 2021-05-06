Kevin O’Leary reacts to a couple who earn $6 million a year through YouTube and real estate

Kevin O'Leary, chairman of O'Shares ETFs and judge on ABC's "Shark Tank," knows what it's like to be a millionaire. And 28-year-old Kevin Paffrath is a bona fide millennial millionaire.

Watching the episode of CNBC's Millennial Money featuring Kevin and his wife, Lauren, O'Leary guesses right away that the couple earn at least part of their income from real estate. "That's how you make $5 million a year," O'Leary says.

He's right. Lauren takes a $245,000 annual salary from the couple's real estate business, The Paffrath Organization, where she's the property manager. Kevin takes a $100,000 salary, plus commissions on homes he buys.

However, the bulk of their income doesn't come from real estate transactions or rental income. The couple makes money through Kevin's YouTube channel, Meet Kevin, which he started posting to regularly in 2018, as well as numerous affiliate programs. They earned $721,474 from YouTube in September 2020 and were on track to earn more than $6 million in 2020, as of the time of filming.